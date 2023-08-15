BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Championship, at Shelby, N.C.
BASKETBALL
11 p.m.; ESPN2, SlamBall, Quarterfinals, Gryphons vs. Slashers, at Las Vegas
BOWLING
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour Championship, at Waterloo, Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Syracuse"
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC East Coaches"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: SEC Preview"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at San Diego
10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: NBA In-Season Tournament Release Special"
NFL
5 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Marathon"
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; ESPN, "Fantasy Football Draft"
SOCCER
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, at San Salvador, El Salvador
6 a.m. (Wednesday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Semifinal, Australia vs. England, at Sydney (pregame show at 5 a.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati
WNBA
9 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, New York at Las Vegas