 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 17
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

NBA 

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Miami

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. Philadelphia

5 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. Portland

5:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Toronto

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New Orleans vs. Minnesota

9 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Championship, Sacramento vs. Boston

SOCCER 

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Exhibition, Longwood at Virginia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Metropolitan vs. Santa Lucia, at Bayamon, Puerto Rico

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Puebla at Tijuana

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, FAS vs. Forge, at San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

WNBA 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Chicago

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Los Angeles 

YOUTH BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Championship, at Shelby, N.C.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal, at Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series Semifinal, at Greenville, N.C.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert