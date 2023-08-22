COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Duke"
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series: Elimination Game, Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; TBS, Boston at Houston
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Arizona
SOCCER
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Fas vs. Olimpia, at San Salvador, El Salvador
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Juarez
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open, Qualifying, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary
4 a.m. (Wednesday); USA Network, World Championships
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Atlanta
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Connecticut at Washington