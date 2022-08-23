Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: The Best of Everything"
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview"
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Conference Contenders"
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: 2022 QB Special"
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series
People are also reading…
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1)
7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Houston
10 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Seattle
10:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby
WNBA
9 p.m.; ESPN, First Round, Game 3, Chicago at New York