Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 23

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: The Best of Everything"

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview"

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Conference Contenders"

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: 2022 QB Special"

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 4

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1)

7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Houston

10 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Seattle

10:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

WNBA

9 p.m.; ESPN, First Round, Game 3, Chicago at New York

