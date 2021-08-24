 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 24
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: The Best of Everything"

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC West Coaches"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview"

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Inside College Football: Conference Contenders"

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "All Access with Miami Football," Episode 1 (rebroadcast of ACC Network show)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, at Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland

7 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Angels at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta 

10 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

PARALYMPICS

6:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Opening Ceremony, at Tokyo (re-airs on same-day tape at 7 p.m.)

10 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Wednesday); NBC Sports Network, Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling

SOCCER 

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, All-Star Skills Challenge, at Los Angeles

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland

WNBA 

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Seattle at Minnesota 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Los Angeles at Washington

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Russia, at Calgary, Alberta

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Switzerland vs. Canada

