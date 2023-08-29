BASKETBALL
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday); ESPN2, FIBA World Cup, U.S. vs. Jordan, at Manila, Philippines
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Season Preview"
CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 4
FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Liberty at Virginia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Toronto
8 p.m.; TBS, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at San Francisco
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Saudi Pro League: Al-Shabab at Al-Nassr
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Mount St. Mary's at Radford
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, at Arthur Ashe Stadium
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, First Round, at Louis Armstrong Stadium
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Atlanta
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, NBA TV, Minnesota at Washington
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Texas at Minnesota