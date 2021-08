Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 3

12:05 a.m. (Wednesday) to 2 a.m.; WSLS, Women's Volleyball (LIVE), Women's Skateboarding Final

2 a.m. (Wednesday) to 10 a.m.; USA Network, Women's Basketball (LIVE), Women's Diving (LIVE), Artistic Swimming Duet Final (LIVE)

2 a.m. (Wednesday) to 4 a.m.; CNBC, Men's Beach Volleyball, Men's Handball

2 a.m. (Wednesday to 8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Men's Volleyball, Women's Volleyball (LIVE), Baseball, Equestrian Individual Jumping Final (LIVE), Beach Volleyball, Men's Swimming Marathon (LIVE), Women's Field Hockey, Men's Water Polo

5 a.m. (Wednesday) to 9 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Wrestling (LIVE)

SOCCER 

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, first leg, Santa Lucia vs. Metropolitan FA, at Guatemala City, Guatemala

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, first leg, Diriangen vs. Marathon, at Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

1 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, D.C. and San Jose