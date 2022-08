Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," new weekly edition on Tuesdays featuring Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff analysis

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," new weekly edition on Tuesdays featuring Mark Herzlich analysis

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Cleveland

7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Washington

7 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Leeds

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, matches involving Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams, Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens and Jannik Sinner

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, Rafael Nadal vs. Rinky Hijikata, Naomi Osaka vs. Danielle Collins

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, First Round, Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet, Diego Schwarzman vs. Jack Sock

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Group Stage, Canada vs. U.S., at Herning, Denmark (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Stanford at Florida