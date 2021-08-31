Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 31

BOWLING
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, at Rohnert Park, Calif.
CYCLING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 16, Laredo to Santa Cruz De Bezana (same-day tape)
GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday); Golf Channel, Ladies European PGA Tour, Skafto Open, Final Round, at iskebackskil, Sweden (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets (completion of suspended game from Apr. 11)
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at San Francisco
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, at Tokyo
9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Wednesday); NBC Sports Network, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis Final
SOCCER
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day show
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Longwood
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Connecticut at Washington
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Phoenix
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Florida at Stanford