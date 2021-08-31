 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Aug. 31
BOWLING

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, at Rohnert Park, Calif.

CYCLING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 16, Laredo to Santa Cruz De Bezana (same-day tape)

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday); Golf Channel, Ladies European PGA Tour, Skafto Open, Final Round, at iskebackskil, Sweden (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets (completion of suspended game from Apr. 11)

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Cincinnati 

7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at San Francisco

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, at Tokyo

9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Wednesday); NBC Sports Network, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis Final

SOCCER

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League Transfer Deadline Day show

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Longwood

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, First Round

WNBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Connecticut at Washington

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Phoenix

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Florida at Stanford

