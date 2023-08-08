COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: N.C. State"
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Waco, Texas
3 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Whitestown, Ind.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Warner Robins, Ga.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia, doubleheader
7 p.m.; MASN, TBS, Houston at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
SOCCER
7 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, France vs. Morocco, at Adelaide, Australia
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Club Friendly, Tottenham at Barcelona
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Minnesota at Toluca
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Monterrey at Tigres
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, at Greenville, N.C.
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open
WNBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Seattle
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Dallas
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Chicago
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington at Phoenix