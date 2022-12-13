 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 13

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Div. III semifinal, Wartburg at Mount Union (taped Saturday)

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Div. III semifinal, Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central (taped Saturday)

HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at American

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Furman at N.C. State

7 p.m.; MASN, Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond

7 p.m.; ESPN2, The Citadel at North Carolina

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Southern U. at Xavier

7 p.m.; SEC Network, N.C. Central at LSU

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, USC Upstate at Florida St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Alabama

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Lakeland at Memphis

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Around the Horn 20th Anniversary Special"

8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs." (documentary on pool player Jeanette Lee)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; TNT, Boston at L.A. Lakers

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 1.0"

NHL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Chicago

SOCCER

2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Semifinal, Argentina vs. Croatia, at Lusail, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

