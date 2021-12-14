 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 14
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "E60: The Rise of Bubba Wallace" (re-airs at 9 p.m. on ESPN2)

HOCKEY

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Leksands at Frolunda Gothenburg

3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

7 p.m.; MASN, VMI at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Furman at North Carolina

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Northwestern St. at LSU

8 p.m.; ACC Network, South Carolina State at Duke

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona St. at Creighton

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Santa Clara at Boise St.

9 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama at Memphis

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

9 p.m.; SEC Network, North Alabama at Auburn

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UC Davis at Oregon St.

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at New York

10 p.m.; TNT, Phoenix at Portland

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's Mock Draft"

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Final, Leg 2, Motagua at Comunicaciones

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert