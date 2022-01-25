 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 25

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, Southwestern Invitational, Second Round, at Westlake, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MLB Network, announcement of the new class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame (actual announcement at 6 p.m.)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Richmond at Rhode Island

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia

7 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan St. at Illinois

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Clemson at Duke

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Temple

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Villanova

8 p.m.; ACC Network Syracuse at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Georgetown at UConn

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Missouri

9 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi St. at Kentucky

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas at TCU

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nevada at Colorado St.

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon

11 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at UCLA

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Clippers at Washington

7:30 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Dallas at Golden State

TENNIS

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Quarterfinals (same-day tape)

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Charleston Southern

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.

