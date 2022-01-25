Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 25

GOLF
4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, Southwestern Invitational, Second Round, at Westlake, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MLB Network, announcement of the new class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame (actual announcement at 6 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Richmond at Rhode Island
6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan St. at Illinois
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Clemson at Duke
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Temple
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Villanova
8 p.m.; ACC Network Syracuse at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Georgetown at UConn
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Missouri
9 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi St. at Kentucky
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas at TCU
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nevada at Colorado St.
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon
11 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona at UCLA
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Clippers at Washington
7:30 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; TNT, Dallas at Golden State
TENNIS
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Quarterfinals (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Charleston Southern
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.