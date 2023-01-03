 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 3

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 3 (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  Marquette at St. John's

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan St.

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ball St. at Toledo

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi St. at Tennessee

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Syracuse at Louisville

7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Creighton

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Wisconsin

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Air Force

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas at Texas Tech

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Alabama

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Fresno St.

NBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Buffalo at Washington

10 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Arsenal

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Everton

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Leicester

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup, Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Temple at South Florida

