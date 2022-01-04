 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 4

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 3 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Texas Bowl, LSU vs. Kansas St., at Houston

HOCKEY

Noon; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Rogle vs. Frolunda, at Angelholm, Sweden

2:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey league, semifinal, Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, at Munich

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Akron

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at South Carolina

7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; MASN, Florida State at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Minnesota

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at LSU

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Baylor

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Georgia

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Butler

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Arkansas

9 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Clemson

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at Marquette

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas at Oklahoma St.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulsa at Memphis

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne 

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

