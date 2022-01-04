Sports TV listings for Tuesday Jan. 4

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 3 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN, Texas Bowl, LSU vs. Kansas St., at Houston
HOCKEY
Noon; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, semifinal, Rogle vs. Frolunda, at Angelholm, Sweden
2:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey league, semifinal, Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, at Munich
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Akron
6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at South Carolina
7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; MASN, Florida State at Wake Forest
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Minnesota
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at LSU
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Baylor
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Georgia
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seton Hall at Butler
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Arkansas
9 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Clemson
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at Marquette
9 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Duke
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas at Oklahoma St.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulsa at Memphis
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska