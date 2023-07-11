CYCLING
6:55 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 10, Vulcania to Issoire, France
2 a.m. (Wednesday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 10 (delayed tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Red Carpet Show, at Seattle
6 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Batting Practice, at Seattle
8 p.m.; WFXR, All-Star Game, at Seattle (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPYS Preview Special
NBA
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee
People are also reading…
6:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Houston vs. Oklahoma City
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Phoenix vs. New Orleans
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Portland vs. Charlotte
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Chicago vs. Sacramento
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. San Antonio
SOCCER
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Wanderers
TENNIS
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, at London
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Seattle at Washington
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Las Vegas