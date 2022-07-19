Sports TV listings for Tuesday July 19

BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Round of 32, Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, at Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Round of 32, at Albuquerque, N.M.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Media Days in Atlanta
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Media Days
3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Media Days
9 p.m.; ESPN, "College Football Live"
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 16, Carcassonne to Foix, France
8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 16
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Red Carpet Show, at Los Angeles
5 p.m.; MLB Network, All-Star Batting Practice
8 p.m.; WFXR, All-Star Game (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPYS Preview Show
TENNIS
6 a.m.; ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships
11:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships (same-day tape)
WNBA
11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, New York at Connecticut
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Los Angeles