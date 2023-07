COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwoods League All-Star Game, at Traverse City, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Kickoff," ACC Media Days interviews in Charlotte, N.C., with Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse, plus ACC commissioner Jim Phillips' press conference at 9:30 a.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, press conferences for Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse

3 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"

6 p.m.; ACC Network, rerun of "We're No. 1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football"

7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Season Preview"

CYCLING

9:20 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Washington

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; ESPN2, ""Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," Episodes 4 and 5

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Teams Series, Cheyenne Frontier Days

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Santos Laguna at Houston

10:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, Club Friendly, Manchester United vs. Wrexham, at San Diego (pregame show at 10 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Leon at L.A. Galaxy

1 a.m. (Wednesday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Japan vs. Costa Rica, at Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Spain vs. Zambia, at Auckland, New Zealand

SWIMMING

7 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 3 Finals, at Fukuoka, Japan

Noon; ESPNU, rerun of 2023 NCAA men's championships

2 p.m.; ESPNU, rerun of 2023 NCAA women's championships

9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 4 Prelims

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

WATER POLO

4 a.m. (Wednesday) and 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Peacock, World Championships, Women's Semifinals, at Fukuoka, Japan

WNBA

7 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at Chicago

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Los Angeles