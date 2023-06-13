MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Houston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World," Part 3 (Bill Walton documentary)
9 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World," Part 4
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, truTV, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5, Florida at Vegas
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, American Hockey League, Calder Cup Finals, Game 3, Coachella Valley at Hershey
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited,Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at New York
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Phoenix