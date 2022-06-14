Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 14

GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central" Live From the U.S. Open"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
7 p.m.; TBS, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Armenia
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Final, Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, at Al Rayyan, Qatar
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Italy at Germany
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York United at Atletico Ottawa
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, El Salvador vs. U.S., at San Salvador (pregame show at 9:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, HFX Wanderers at Edmonton
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, at San Diego
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Wednesday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
WNBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Washington
9 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at Minnesota