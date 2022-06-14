 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 14

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central" Live From the U.S. Open"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; TBS, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Armenia

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Final, Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, at Al Rayyan, Qatar

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Italy at Germany

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York United at Atletico Ottawa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, El Salvador vs. U.S., at San Salvador (pregame show at 9:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, HFX Wanderers at Edmonton

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, at San Diego

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, at San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Wednesday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WNBA

7 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Washington

9 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at Minnesota

