 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 15
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 1, at Portland, Maine

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 2, at Portland, Maine

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 3, at Portland, Maine

BOXING

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Relentless: Mikaela Mayer"

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "The Monster: Naoya Inoue"

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at Ascot, England

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cleveland

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers 

NBA

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

NHL

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Hungary vs. Portugal, at Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, France vs. Germany, at Munich

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, London and Halle tournaments

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

WNBA 

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Chicago at Minnesota

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert