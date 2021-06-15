Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 15

BOWLING
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 1, at Portland, Maine
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 2, at Portland, Maine
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Empress Edition 3, at Portland, Maine
BOXING
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Relentless: Mikaela Mayer"
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "The Monster: Naoya Inoue"
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at Ascot, England
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cleveland
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
NHL
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Hungary vs. Portugal, at Budapest, Hungary
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, France vs. Germany, at Munich
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin
8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, London and Halle tournaments
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin
WNBA
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Chicago at Minnesota