BOWLING

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, at Rochester, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, TCU vs. Oral Roberts, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Draft Combine, at Phoenix

6:30 p.m.; TBS, Atlanta at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington

10 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

NBA

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Mock Draft Special

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Portugal at Iceland

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Colombia at Germany

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier, Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier, Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Belgium at Estonia (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Los Angeles

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Seattle