Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 21

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, at South Glen Falls, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.

DOGS

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2, at Tarrytown, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

HOCKEY

6 p.m.; NHL Network, Memorial Cup Tournament, First Round, Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, at Saint John, New Brunswick

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

7 p.m.; TBS, San Francisco at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Diego

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, NHL Awards Show, at Tampa, Fla.

SWIMMING

Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Wimbledon Qualifying

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg

WNBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Phoenix

