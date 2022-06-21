Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 21

BOWLING
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, at South Glen Falls, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.
DOGS
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2, at Tarrytown, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
HOCKEY
6 p.m.; NHL Network, Memorial Cup Tournament, First Round, Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, at Saint John, New Brunswick
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore
7 p.m.; TBS, San Francisco at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Diego
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, NHL Awards Show, at Tampa, Fla.
SWIMMING
Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Wimbledon Qualifying
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Atlanta
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Phoenix