Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series finals, Game 2, Miss. State vs. Vanderbilt, at Omaha, Neb.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougeres
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Houston
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, Milwaukee at Atlanta
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Round of 16, Germany vs. England, at London
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Round of 16, Ukraine vs. Sweden, at Glasgow, Scotland
TENNIS
6 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, First Round, at London
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, First Round, at London
WNBA