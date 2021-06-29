 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 29
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series finals, Game 2, Miss. State vs. Vanderbilt, at Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougeres

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Houston

NBA

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, Milwaukee at Atlanta

SOCCER 

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Round of 16, Germany vs. England, at London

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Round of 16, Ukraine vs. Sweden, at Glasgow, Scotland

TENNIS

6 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, First Round, at London

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, First Round, at London

WNBA 

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Connecticut at Washington

