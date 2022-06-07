 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 7

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of Lanes, Royal Family, Part II (taped)

CYCLING

8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

8 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NBA

Noon; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences

NHL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4, N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

People are also reading…

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Montenegro at Finland

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Hungary at Italy

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Games, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at New York

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Seattle

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert