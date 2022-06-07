Sports TV listings for Tuesday June 7

BOWLING
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of Lanes, Royal Family, Part II (taped)
CYCLING
8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN2, Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
8 p.m.; TBS, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NBA
Noon; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4, N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
People are also reading…
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Montenegro at Finland
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Hungary at Italy
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Games, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at New York
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Seattle