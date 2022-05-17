Sports TV listings for Tuesday May 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at VMI
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Kansas St. at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida St. at Florida
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole III Prelim (taped)
GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live from the PGA Championship"
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Czech Republic vs. Austria, at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, at Helsinki
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; TBS, Houston at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2
NBA
8 p.m.; ESPN, NBA Draft Lottery
8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, Boston at Miami
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Florida
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1, St. Louis at Colorado
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.; USA Newtork, Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat
4 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Las Vegas