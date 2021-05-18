Sports TV listings for Tuesday May 18

BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, AS Police at Petro Luanda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Akron at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.; ACC Network, UNC Wilmington at North Carolina
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kansas at Missouri
GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Texas
NBA
6:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Charlotte at Indiana
9 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Washington at Boston
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Tampa Bay at Florida
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, West Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Minnesota at Vegas
SOCCER
1 p.m,; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Fulham at Manchester United
1 p.m,; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leeds at Southampton
2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove
3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea
SURFING
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search, at Rottnest Island, Western Australia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma
WNBA
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas at Seattle