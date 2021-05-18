 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday May 18
Sports TV listings for Tuesday May 18

BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, AS Police at Petro Luanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Akron at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.; ACC Network, UNC Wilmington at North Carolina

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kansas at Missouri

GOLF

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Texas

NBA 

6:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Charlotte at Indiana

9 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Washington at Boston

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, East Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Tampa Bay at Florida

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, West Division Playoff, First Round, Game 2, Minnesota at Vegas

SOCCER

1 p.m,; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Fulham at Manchester United

1 p.m,; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leeds at Southampton

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove

3:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea

SURFING

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Search, at Rottnest Island, Western Australia

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Geneva, Lyon, Belgrade and Parma

WNBA 

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas at Seattle

