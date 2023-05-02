BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; NBA TV, SLAC vs. City Oilers
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, William and Mary at VMI
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VCU at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Marshall
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kansas at Missouri
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, at Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
7 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO National Showcase, Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), at Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago Cubs at Washington
7 p.m.; TBS, Toronto at Boston
7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City
10 p.m.; MLB Network,: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2, Miami at New York
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Grades"
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie" Welcome to the NFL" (new episode)
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Florida at Toronto
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1, Seattle at Dallas
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, German Cup, Semifinal, Leipzig at Freiburg
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Arsenal
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Philadelphia at L.A. FC
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Longwood
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Knoxville, Tenn. (taped)