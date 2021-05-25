 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday May 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, Kentucky vs. Florida, at Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.; MASN, ACC tournament, Pool B, Clemson vs. Louisville, at Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, Alabama vs. South Carolina, at Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Pool A, Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, at Charlotte, N.C.

5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, LSU vs. Georgia, at Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC Tournament, Pool C, Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.

9 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC first round, Auburn vs. Mississippi, at Hoover, Ala.

DOGS

7 p.m.; ESPN, AKC Premier Cup (taped)

GOLF

Noon; Golf Channel, NCAA women's championships, Team Match Play Quarterfinals, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, NCAA women's championships, Team Match Play Semifinals, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Kazakhstan vs. U.S., at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Sweden vs. Switzerland, at Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Cincinnati at Washington

7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at Houston

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at L.A. Angels 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; ESPN, "The Return of the Ultimate Fighter: Launch Party"

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, "MotoAmerica Rewind: Virginia International Raceway"

9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Junior Cup, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Boston at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Dallas at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 4, Toronto at Montreal

8 p.m.; CNBC, Central Division First Round, Game 5, Nashville at Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, at French Riviera

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, United States vs. Hungary, at Commerce, Calif.

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Chicago

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Connecticut at Seattle

