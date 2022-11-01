Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Announcement of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the season
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Ball St. at Kent St.
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Buffalo at Ohio
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. Boston College, at Durham, N.C.
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Duke vs. Wake Forest, at Durham, N.C.
6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Louisville vs. Virginia, at Durham, N.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
People are also reading…
8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Philadelphia (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Chicago at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Vegas at Washington
8 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Pittsburgh
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Anaheim at San Jose
SOCCER
1 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Mississippi vs. South Carolina, at Pensacola, Fla.
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Georgia vs. Tennessee
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
6 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Mississippi St. vs. Alabama
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP tournament in Paris and WTA Finals in Fort Worth