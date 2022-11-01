 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 1

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Announcement of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the season

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Ball St. at Kent St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Buffalo at Ohio

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. Boston College, at Durham, N.C.

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Duke vs. Wake Forest, at Durham, N.C.

6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC tournament, first round, Louisville vs. Virginia, at Durham, N.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Philadelphia (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Chicago at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Vegas at Washington

8 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Anaheim at San Jose

SOCCER

1 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Mississippi vs. South Carolina, at Pensacola, Fla.

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Georgia vs. Tennessee

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Mississippi St. vs. Alabama

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP tournament in Paris and WTA Finals in Fort Worth

