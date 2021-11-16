Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, W. Michigan at E. Michigan
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Bowling Green at Miami of Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL Managers of the Year announced
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Miami at Florida Atlantic
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Howard at Villanova
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Keystone at VMI
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Georgia State at Richmond
7 p.m.; MASN, Gardner-Webb at Duke
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wright St. at Purdue
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Nebraska
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky
8 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Houston
8 p.m.; ACC Network, High Point at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, North Carolina at College of Charleston
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American at Georgetown
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, N.C. Central at Iowa
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Michigan
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N. Dakota St. at Arizona
10 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, BYU vs. Oregon, at Portland, Ore.
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT,Golden State at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Utah
NHL
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Anaheim
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Belgium at Wales
5 p.m.; Paramount Plus (streaming), FIFA World Cup Qualifier, United States at Jamaica
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of WTA Finals and ATP Finals
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, Singles and Doubles Semifinals, at Guadalajara