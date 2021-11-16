 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 16
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 16

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, W. Michigan at E. Michigan

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Bowling Green at Miami of Ohio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL Managers of the Year announced

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Miami at Florida Atlantic

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Howard at Villanova

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Keystone at VMI

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Georgia State at Richmond

7 p.m.; MASN, Gardner-Webb at Duke

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wright St. at Purdue

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Nebraska

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky

8 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Houston

8 p.m.; ACC Network, High Point at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, North Carolina at College of Charleston

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American at Georgetown

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, N.C. Central at Iowa

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Michigan

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N. Dakota St. at Arizona

10 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, BYU vs. Oregon, at Portland, Ore.

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT,Golden State at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Utah

NHL

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Anaheim

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Belgium at Wales

5 p.m.; Paramount Plus (streaming), FIFA World Cup Qualifier, United States at Jamaica

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles 

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of WTA Finals and ATP Finals

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, Singles and Doubles Semifinals, at Guadalajara

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Team Tennis, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Indian Wells, Calif.

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Central Arkansas at Oklahoma

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland at Stanford (Joined in Progress)

Tags

