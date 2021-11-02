 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 2
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, announcement of first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ball St. at Akron

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Michigan at Toledo

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Miami of Ohio at Ohio

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday); ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, First Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.; MASN, "Breakfast at the Breeders' Cup"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 6, Atlanta at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Miami at Dallas

10 p.m.; TNT, New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL

3 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline"

8 p.m.; ESPN, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Preview Special"

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Florida vs. Tennessee, at Orange Beach, Ala.

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Alabama vs. Mississippi

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, LSU vs. Arkansas

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Santos de Guapiles at Forge

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC Quarterfinal, Auburn vs. South Carolina

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Marathon at Motagua

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup (USA vs. Slovakia, Australia vs. Belgium, Russia. vs. Canada, Germany vs. Switzerland)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, coverage of Paris Masters and Billie Jean King Cup (USA vs. Spain, France vs. Russia)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Women's Basketball Season Preview"

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert