Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 announcement

7 p.m.; ESPNU, W. Michigan at N. Illinois

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off, Third Place Game, at Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Maui Invitational, Consolation Game, at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off, Championship

5 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, Semifinal

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Legends Classic, Third Place Game, at Newark, N.J.

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo

7 p.m.; MASN, UNC Asheville at North Carolina

7 p.m.; MASN2, American at UMBC

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Jackson St. at Indiana

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall Of Fame Classic, Third Place Game, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, St. Francis (N.Y.) at St. John's

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Legends Classic, Championship, at Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest

8 p.m.; ESPN, Maui Invitational, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Tennessee St. at Nebraska

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Hall Of Fame Classic, Championship

10 p.m.; ESPN, Empire Classic, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N.C. A&T at Stanford

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Maui Invitational, Consolation Game

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at New York

10 p.m.; TNT, Denver at Portland

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference First Round, Orlando at Nashville

9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Semifinal, First Leg, Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones, at Guatemala City, Guatemala

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference First Round, Salt Lake at Seattle

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Chicago vs. San Diego, Orange County vs. New York, at Indian Wells, Calif. 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Missouri

10 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Cal State Fullerton

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NHL Network, U.S. vs. Canada, at Ottawa, Ontario

