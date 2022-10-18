Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 18

FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Liberty
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Division Series, Game 5, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (rescheduled from Monday)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.L. Championship Series, Game 1, Philadelphia at San Diego (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.; ACC Network, announcement of ACC preseason poll and preseason All-ACC
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Los Angeles at Nashville
SOCCER
6:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Colombia vs. Mexico, at Fatorda, India
10:15 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs. Japan
12:55 p.m.; ESPN2, La Liga, Valencia at Sevilla
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove
3 p.m.; ESPN2, FA Cup, Fourth Round, Leg 2, Blyth at Wrexham
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Princeton at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Hofstra at Virginia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Wisconsin
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Guadalajara, Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 women's basketball media day, at Kansas City, Mo.
Noon; SEC Network, SEC women's basketball media day, at Birmingham, Ala.