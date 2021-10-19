Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 19

GOLF
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Second Round, at Roland, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 3, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at Boston
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer & Durham," announcement of ACC preseason media poll and preseason All-ACC team
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "E60 Presents: A Love Story"
NBA
6 p.m.; TNT, "NBA Tip Off," announcement of first 25 members of NBA's 75th anniversary team, plus Milwaukee Bucks' championship ring ceremony
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Brooklyn at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.; ESPN, N.Y. Islanders at Chicago
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Northwestern at Wisconsin
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife
4 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 media day, at Kansas City