Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 4

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Texas (Game 1)

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets, doubleheader

7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore

8 p.m.; TBS, Philadelphia at Houston

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Preseason, Metropolitans at G League Ignite

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Detroit at New York

8:45 p.m.; ESPN, "Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers," Episode 10 (ESPN debut of Hulu documentary)

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago

NHL

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Carolina at Buffalo

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Denver at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Virginia Tech at East Tenn. State

7 p.m.; ESPN, "E60: Truth Be Told — The Fight For Women's Professional Soccer," documentary on abuse by coaches in the National Women's Soccer League

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

