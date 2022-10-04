Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 4

GOLF
4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Texas (Game 1)
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets, doubleheader
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; TBS, Philadelphia at Houston
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Preseason, Metropolitans at G League Ignite
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Detroit at New York
8:45 p.m.; ESPN, "Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers," Episode 10 (ESPN debut of Hulu documentary)
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago
NHL
2 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Carolina at Buffalo
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Denver at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Virginia Tech at East Tenn. State
7 p.m.; ESPN, "E60: Truth Be Told — The Fight For Women's Professional Soccer," documentary on abuse by coaches in the National Women's Soccer League
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir