Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 5
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 5

Mark Shaver

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.' ESPN,  A.L. Wild Card Game, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, traditional telecast

8 p.m.; ESPN2, A.L. Wild Card Game, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, StatCast telecast

NBA

8 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Milwaukee at Memphis

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Vancouver

SOCCER

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Penn St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, UNC Wilmington at Virginia

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan St. at Michigan

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Valour

