Sports TV listings for Tuesday Oct. 5

GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.' ESPN, A.L. Wild Card Game, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, traditional telecast
8 p.m.; ESPN2, A.L. Wild Card Game, N.Y. Yankees at Boston, StatCast telecast
NBA
8 p.m.; TNT, Preseason, Milwaukee at Memphis
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Vancouver
SOCCER
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Penn St. at Rutgers
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, UNC Wilmington at Virginia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan St. at Michigan
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Valour