 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)

7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Seattle

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, La Salle at Virginia

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, James Madison at N.C. State

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Kansas City

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

People are also reading…

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz-WTA and Davis Cup matches (Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands)

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz-WTA and Davis Cup matches (Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands)

WNBA

9 p.m.; ESPN, Finals, Game 2, Connecticut at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Florida

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Stanford at Nebraska

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert