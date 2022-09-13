Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)
7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington
7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Seattle
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, La Salle at Virginia
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, James Madison at N.C. State
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Kansas City
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
People are also reading…
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz-WTA and Davis Cup matches (Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands)
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz-WTA and Davis Cup matches (Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands)
WNBA
9 p.m.; ESPN, Finals, Game 2, Connecticut at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Florida
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Stanford at Nebraska