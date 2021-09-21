Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," 2022 SEC schedule release
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; ESPN, Toronto at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Francisco at San Diego
SOCCER
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Howard at VMI
5:35 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, at Paramaribo, Suriname
7 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Notre Dame at Michigan
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Cincinnati (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
7:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Forge vs. Independiente, at Hamilton, Ontario
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Northwestern
9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, at Guatemala City
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
2 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb
Sporting events on TV on Tuesday: