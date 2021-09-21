 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 21
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," 2022 SEC schedule release

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; ESPN, Toronto at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER 

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Howard at VMI

5:35 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, at Paramaribo, Suriname

7 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Notre Dame at Michigan

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Cincinnati (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

7:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Forge vs. Independiente, at Hamilton, Ontario

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Northwestern

9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, at Guatemala City

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

2 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb

