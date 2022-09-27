Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 27

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee
9 p.m.; ESPN, "Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War," documentary on the 1977 and 1978 World Series
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30 Shorts," one short is about the first Native American in Major League Baseball and the other is about former Penn State football player Irv Pankey
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Rangers at Boston
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Calgary at Seattle
People are also reading…
SOCCER
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, International Friendly, Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., at Murcia, Spain (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic at Switzerland
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan at Michigan St.
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Virginia Tech at Davidson
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Northwestern at Indiana
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallin
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Roger Federer's win over Rafael Nadal in 2017 Australian Open final
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Federer's win over Nadal in 2007 Wimbledon final
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallin
Midnight; ESPN2, Federer's win over Nadal in 2006 Wimbledon final