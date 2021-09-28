 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 28
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 28

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at Atlanta

7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado

10 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ESPN, "PTI 20," documentary on 20th anniversary of "Pardon The Interruption"

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers training camp

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Independiente vs. Forge, at La Chorrera, Panama

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, East Tenn. State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, VCU at Virginia

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game to be announced (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Alajuelense vs. Guastatoya, at Alajuela, Costa Rica

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Olimpia vs. Inter Moengo Tapoe, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in  Chicago, San Diego and Sofia

1 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in

Sofia and Nur-Sultan

WNBA 

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Chicago at Connecticut

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Phoenix at Las Vegas

