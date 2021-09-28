Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 28

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado
10 p.m.; ESPN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ESPN, "PTI 20," documentary on 20th anniversary of "Pardon The Interruption"
NBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers training camp
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Independiente vs. Forge, at La Chorrera, Panama
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, East Tenn. State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, VCU at Virginia
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Rutgers at Maryland
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game to be announced (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Alajuelense vs. Guastatoya, at Alajuela, Costa Rica
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, Second Leg, Olimpia vs. Inter Moengo Tapoe, at Tegucigalpa, Honduras
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Chicago, San Diego and Sofia
1 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in
Sofia and Nur-Sultan
WNBA
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Chicago at Connecticut
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Phoenix at Las Vegas