Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 6

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 16

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; TBS, Minnesota at NY Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at St. Louis

10 p.m.; San Francisco at LA Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "The Carton Show," debut of new daily show with Craig Carton

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "First Things First," show moves to new time slot

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Speak," new show with Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor

SOCCER

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Northern Kentucky at VMI

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Washington

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Monterrey

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN. U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Chicago at Connecticut

10:15 p.m; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas at Seattle

