Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 6

CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 16
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; TBS, Minnesota at NY Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at St. Louis
10 p.m.; San Francisco at LA Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "The Carton Show," debut of new daily show with Craig Carton
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "First Things First," show moves to new time slot
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Speak," new show with Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor
SOCCER
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, Northern Kentucky at VMI
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Nigeria, at Washington
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League match (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Monterrey
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN. U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Chicago at Connecticut
10:15 p.m; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas at Seattle