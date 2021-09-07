 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 7
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; SEC Network, E. Illinois at South Carolina (taped Saturday)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland 

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Northern Kentucky

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Finland at France 

7 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Louisville at Hartford

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Kentucky at Louisville

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Valour 

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA 

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Seattle

