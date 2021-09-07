Sports TV listings for Tuesday Sept. 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; SEC Network, E. Illinois at South Carolina (taped Saturday)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore
7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Oakland
SOCCER
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Northern Kentucky
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Finland at France
7 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Louisville at Hartford
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Kentucky at Louisville
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Valour
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN, U.S. Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Seattle