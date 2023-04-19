BOWLING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB Shark Championship, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Old Dominion at VMI
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech Spring Game (taped)
9 a.m.; ACC Network, Clemson Spring Game (taped)
Noon; ACC Network, Wake Forest Spring Game (taped)
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee Spring Game (taped)
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Pitt Spring Game (taped)
10 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi Spring Game (taped)
GOLF
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, at Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at St. Louis
4 p.m.; MLBN Network, Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, L.A. Lakers at Memphis
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Miami at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Minnesota at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders at Carolina
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Florida at Boston
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Minnesota at Dallas
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Los Angeles at Edmonton
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Manchester City at Bayern Munich (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
5:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, at Brievengat, Curaçao
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Kansas City at Houston
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Reign at Angel City
10 p.m.; TBS, Men, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Glendale, Ariz.
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Wisconsin, doubleheader
6 p.m.; ESPNU, South Florida at Florida
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Campbell at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart