Sports TV listings for Wednesday April 20, 2022

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia tech at Radford

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgetown at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network, UConn at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina Spring Game (taped)

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida Spring Game (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, at Austin, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 

7 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, at Arlington, Texas

NBA 

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Brooklyn at Boston

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Philadelphia at Toronto

9:30 p.m.; TNT,  Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Chicago at Milwaukee

NFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Big Uglies"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Playmakers"

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough"

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL," Episode 2

NHL 

8:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Dallas at Edmonton

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Vegas

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, German Cup, Semifinal, Union Berlin at Leipzig

2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Everton

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Newcastle

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester City

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Italian Cup, Semifinal, Leg 2, Fiorentina at Juventus

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Brazil Cup, Third Round, Leg 1, Brasiliense at Atletico Mineiro

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Brazil Cup, Third Round, Leg 1, Corinthians at Portuguesa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, East Carolina at N.C. State

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota, doubleheader

7 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia Tech at Tennessee

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn at Princeton

