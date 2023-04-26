BASKETBALL
Noon; NBA TV, African League, Al Ahly vs. CFV-Beira, at Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Towson at Virginia
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, NCAA Division I women's tournament selection show
Midnight; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Korea Championship, First Round, at Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, New York at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, L.A. Lakers at Memphis
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Miami at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Golden State at Sacramento
NFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "That Other Pregame Show: Draft Special"
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: NFL Draft Preview"
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Florida at Boston
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Seattle at Colorado
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, North Queesnland at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Nottingham Forest
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Chelsea
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at West Ham
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City (traditional and Data Zone telecasts)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, L.A. FC at Philadelphia
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa St. at Iowa
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mercer at Georgia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Duke vs. Boston College, at Charlotte, N.C.
1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Notre Dame vs. Virginia, at Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford
4 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, at Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Clemson vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.
XFL
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream" (new episode)