COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Pitt"
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee Talkin' Season: SEC Players"
9 p.m.; ESPN, "College Football 2023: The Power Rankings Show"
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S Men’s Amateur, Round of 64, at Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Europe-Africa vs. Panama, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Mountain vs. Metro
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Japan vs. Cuba
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Washington
8:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at San Diego
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER
6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Semifinal, Australia vs. England, at Sydney
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, UEFA Super Cup, Final, Manchester City vs. Sevilla, at Piraeus, Greece
9 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati