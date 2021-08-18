 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 18
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOXING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Georgia Tech"

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati 

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

4 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay 

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Fantasy Football Draft

SOCCER 

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League qualifying match (taped Tuesday)

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New England

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Santos de Guápiles vs. Verdes, at San Jose, Costa Rica

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's International Champions Cup, Semifinal, Lyon vs.  Barcelona, at Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Marathon vs. Diriangen, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Louisville, Ky. (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's International Champions Cup, Semifinal, Houston at Portland

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series Championship, at Greenville, N.C.

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at New York

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert