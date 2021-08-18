Sports TV listings for Wednesday Aug. 18

BOXING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas press conference
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Georgia Tech"
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
4 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Fantasy Football Draft
SOCCER
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League qualifying match (taped Tuesday)
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New England
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Santos de Guápiles vs. Verdes, at San Jose, Costa Rica
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's International Champions Cup, Semifinal, Lyon vs. Barcelona, at Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Marathon vs. Diriangen, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Louisville, Ky. (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's International Champions Cup, Semifinal, Houston at Portland
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series Championship, at Greenville, N.C.
TENNIS
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open
TRACK AND FIELD
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)
WNBA