BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Semifinal, Heartfire vs. Herd That (Marshall alumni), at Philadelphia

9 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Semifinal, Friday Beers vs. Bleed Green (North Texas alumni), at Philadelphia

CORNHOLE

7 p.m.; ESPN2, USA Cornhole Juniors National Championship

HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup (U-18), Preliminary Round, Germany vs. U.S., at Breclav, Czechia

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice, Week 6, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Patrick at Clarksville, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sussex Stakes, at Chichester, England

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Atlanta

1 p.m.; MASN, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER

6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Jamaica vs. Brazil, at Melbourne, Australia

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Panama vs. France, at Sydney

7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Club Friendly, Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich, at Singapore

7:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Men, Club Friendly, Juventus vs. Real Madrid, at Orlando, Fla.

8:25 p.m.; ESPNU, Men, Club Friendly, Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, at Chicago

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, La Liga Summer Tour, Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid, at Monterrey, Mexico

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, La Liga Summer Tour, Real Betis Vs. Sevilla, at Zapopan, Mexico

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Citi Open, at Washington, D.C.

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open

5 a.m. (Thursday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

WNBA

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Seattle