COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Louisville"
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Juddmonte International Stakes, at York, England
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Semifinal, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S. Semifinal, Needville, Texas vs. Seattle
5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Elimination Game
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S.- Elimination Game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Houston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, Welterweights and Lightweights, at New York
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday); Fox Sports 2, Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Aguila San Miguel vs. Comunicaciones, at San Salvador, El Salvador
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open, Qualifying, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
6 a.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary
1:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships
WNBA
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Los Angeles